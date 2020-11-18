Masidi says 326 Covid-19 cases in Sabah related to construction sites

Workers are pictured at a construction site in Kuala Lumpur November 5, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 18 — A total of 326 Covid-19 positive cases involving nine clusters in Sabah are related to construction sites.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the highest number of cases involved the Avenue Cluster with 110 cases, Sutera Cluster (50), Pan Borneo Highway (48), Teluk (30), Bina (25), Alila (23), Lintas (14 ), Plaza (14) and Tomher (12).

“The infection in the Avenue Cluster is likely to have occurred due to the failure of construction site workers to practice physical distancing, and overcrowded living conditions,” he said at the Sabah Covid-19 daily press conference here tonight.

Masidi said that in efforts to prevent infections involving construction sites, employers are expected to provide non-congested accommodation facilities for workers that are suitable for maintaining personal hygiene.

He said that employers can, among other things, conduct Covid-19 screening on employees before hiring them, provide temperature screening facilities and daily health reports before starting work; in addition to prohibiting staff with symptoms turning up for work and seeking immediate treatment.

“The standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the construction sector have been prepared by the National Security Council and cover aspects of work preparation, and risk management in the workplace including the management of workers’ residences,” he said.

Meanwhile, Masidi said that there was only one cluster involving an eatery in the state, namely the Tempayan Cluster, involving 33 cases detected in Penampang here on October 21.

“The index case in this cluster has undergone screening in hospital and tested positive. The results of the close contact screening for this case found 33 more people confirmed positive among family members and customers,” he said.

Therefore, he said that the Sabah Health Department would like to remind all food and service business operators to always comply with the SOPs set.

Sabah today recorded 387 new cases out of a total of 660 cases reported nationwide, bringing the number of cumulative cases in the state to 24,269. — Bernama