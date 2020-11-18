Let Warisan take Bugaya uncontested to prove commitment to Covid-19 fight, Guan Eng tells Hajiji

DAP’s Lim Guan Eng says allowing Warisan to win Bugaya uncontested would prove to the rakyat that Hajiji is committed to battling and overcoming Covid-19 threat together with all parties. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today urged Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji Noor not to fight Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) for the Bugaya state seat following its incumbent’s death yesterday.

Lim, who is also the Bagan MP, said doing so will prevent an unnecessary election contest that would raise the risk of spreading Covid-19.

“Allowing Warisan to win Bugaya uncontested would prove to the rakyat that Hajiji is committed to battling and overcoming Covid-19 threat together with all parties,” the federal Opposition lawmaker said in a statement.

The Bugaya seat was held by Warisan’s Manis Muka Mohd Darah until her death at age 65 yesterday Manis Muka. She was reported to have died at the Gleneagles hospital here after being admitted for kidney problems. A by-election has to be held within 60 days to determine her successor.

Lim who expressed DAP’s condolences to Warisan and the family of Manis Muka, said she was a popular politician who had retained her seat with a 6,005-vote majority in the recent Sabah state election.

Manis Muka had garnered a total of 8,557 votes against six opponents from Perikatan Nasional, Parti Cinta Sabah, United Sabah National Organisation, Sabah People's Unity Party and two independents.

“The new Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji Noor should respect the mandate of the voters in Bugaya in the recent state general elections and put public health and safety over electioneering in the coming by-election.

“As a Covid-19 positive patient himself, Hajiji clearly knows the danger posed by Covid-19 infections following the Sabah state general election,” said Lim.

He added that the chief minister, who had just recovered from the virus, should put the “rakyat” first over politics.

“The people of Sabah should not be exposed to another election campaign after they were forced to go to the polls following a dishonest attempt to force a change of government in Sabah through money politics and attempted buying of assemblymen,” he said.

Hajiji contracted Covid-19 together with his wife in early October but has since been discharged after recovery fully.

Sabah became a hotspot for the coronavirus following campaigning for the state election just two months ago. Yesterday, the state recorded 499 new cases along with four deaths.