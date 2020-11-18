Foreigners returning to meet spouses need to bear Covid-19 quarantine cost, says senior minister

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivers his speech during the launching of ‘Embrace New Norms’ Campaign at the Pagoh Sports Complex, Muar August 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Foreigners who wish to enter the country to meet their spouses need to provide enough money for the cost of their quarantine, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the cost was subject to the Aku Janji MyTravelPass (MTP) set earlier.

“When the application is made, they have to fill in the Aku Janji form to bear the cost for the quarantine centre.

“I hope those who apply to return to meet their spouses in Malaysia provide enough money to finance the cost of quarantine,” he told a press conference on the Recovery movement control order (RMCO) developments here today.

He said there is no issue for foreigners to enter the country to meet their spouses provided they apply and undergo Covid-19 quarantine for 14 days before meeting their respective families.

Applications can be made via http://www.mtp.imi.gov.my. — Bernama