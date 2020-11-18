Deputy minister: Govt will not revive one-off RM600 aid for paddy farmers, but other assistance available

Deputy Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi says the federal government will not reintroduce the RM600 aid given in 2018 to paddy farmers. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The federal government will not reintroduce the RM600 aid given in 2018 to paddy farmers, a deputy minister confirmed today.

Deputy Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi today said that this incentive was implemented in 2018, where aid of RM200 per month for three months was given to paddy planters while they waited for their harvest.

“Since it was a one-off for that year only, it will not be continued,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to Jerai MP Sabri Azit who had asked if the ministry was planning to review the distribution of the RM600 aid that had been discontinued by the previous government.

Sabri then asked whether the ministry was planning new incentives to help farmers reduce their cost of living during the movement control order (MCO) period.

Che Abdullah responded by saying that the government still takes care of the welfare of paddy planters through continued subsidies and incentives, despite the decision to not continue the RM600 incentive.

He said that there was an allocation of around RM1.5 billion each year for the rice and paddy industry, with various incentives and subsidies, including for fertilisers and pesticide, as well as subsidy for rice prices.

He also said the allocation has been increased to RM1.57 billion for 2021 as compared to RM1.55 billion in 2020.