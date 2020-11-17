Several areas in Pontian flooded due to high tide

Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Pontian branch chief Mohd Noorhafidzul Nordin said that the high tide phenomenon saw the water rise to 3.5 metres around 11.23am today. — Bernama pic JOHOR BARU, Nov 17 — Several areas in the Pontian district including Pekan Kukup and Tanjung Piai National Park have been flooded due to a high tide phenomenon.

However, the water started to recede completely at 6.38pm due to the better weather conditions.

He said APM was still monitoring some of the areas including the tidal gate at Tampok Laut, Tambak Pontian and the tidal gate in Sungai Penerok.

“We are also monitoring other areas including Kukup Laut Jetty, tidal gates in Kampung Sungai Durian, Sungai Belukang Tanjung Piai and also Tanjung Piai National Park as well as in Sungai Kampung Chokoh,” he said in a statement today.

He said that the high tide phenomenon is under control and no temporary evacuation centre (PPS) is open yet. — Bernama