Questioning budget cut for civil servants’ 2021 pay, ex-deputy minister asks if govt downsizing

Former Youth and Sports deputy minister Steven Simin Putrajaya March 3, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — DAP MP Steven Sim today questioned why the federal government had reduced the budget to pay civil servants in at least nine ministries in 2021 as compared to 2020, with the smaller allocations also including the police’s emolument which will be shrinking by RM124 million.

Steven Sim, who is also the former deputy youth and sports minister, asked if this indicated the government’s intention to reduce the number of civil servants.

Sim however said any downsizing in the government’s workforce was not advisable amid weak employment prospects during the Covid-19 pandemic.

When debating the Budget 2021 in the Dewan Rakyat today, Sim said he found that the government had cut the allocation for emolument of public servants and contract workers in at least nine ministries for 2021, while the emolument for civil servants in important agencies under other ministries and even the Public Services Department had also been cut for next year.

“In the Youth and Sports Ministry, for example, for the development of youth and sports, emolument has been reduced by almost RM6 million, with a large part covering a cut in emolument at the National Youth and Sports Department (JBSN) by almost RM5 million.

“Does this mean that the number of public servants at JBSN will be shrunk and their welfare will also be reduced? The government should not take advantage of this crisis to fire our civil servants, even if they are contract workers, and cannot freeze any employee benefits towards them,” the Bukit Mertajam MP said in his debate.

As another example, Sim also highlighted a nearly RM58.6 million cut in emoluments allocated for the Home Ministry in 2021, noting that this included reduction in pay allocations for Covid-19 frontliners under this ministry.

“At a time when our police personnel are deployed to the frontlines and working hard to protect the public, the police’s emolument has been reduced by around RM124 million. In the same ministry, the emolument for the activity of eradicating drugs under the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) has been cut by more than RM13 million,” he said, further asking for the government’s justification for such pay cuts.

“I fear that this cut in emoluments for public servants is a sign that the number of public servants will be reduced, and for those who are able to keep their jobs, they will be denied various claims and benefits as public servants,” he said.

Sim then urged the federal government to not fire public servants or reduce their rights amid a weak job market, suggesting for Putrajaya to instead work with state governments to create new temporary or permanent jobs to help those who have lost their jobs.

Among other things, Sim also urged the federal government to save the national youth and sports sector, after observing a nearly 20 per cent cut in budget allocations for the Youth and Sports Ministry for 2021.

Arguing against a cut in government spending for youth and sports, Sim sought to correct the misconception that allocations for this sector is only to hold events, pointing out that many youth organisations were instead actively volunteering and playing an important role in helping their local communities during crises such as disasters, the Covid-19 pandemic and during the movement control order (MCO).

He said such youth organisations conduct multiple volunteer programmes such as counselling services, free tuition, health programmes and community service in their own communities including in the villages.

“All these not only help the government in reducing the community’s burden, but also sharpen youth activism,” he said, before claiming that the youth and sports sector had been sidelined in the past eight months with the government allegedly taking the easy way out instead of implementing effective solutions.

Sim also said that the federal government should show its sincerity to approve a unity budget that can be an economic shield to Malaysians, instead of cutting the emoluments of public servants including the police and frontliners or sidelining the youth and sports sector.

He also chided the federal government by urging it not to threaten or intimidate the federal Opposition into approving the Budget 2021 in its current form now, noting that it currently allocates funds for political propaganda work such as via the Special Affairs Department (Jasa) and the local community mobilisers through Penggerak Komuniti Tempatan (PeKT) programme and “special programmes” worth billions of ringgit.

“The Budget has yet to be approved, the government is already daydreaming to use expenditure for narrow political interests,” he claimed, accusing the federal government of appearing to be “overconfident” and not heeding the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s advice against politicking and call to work towards a unity budget for the sake of Malaysians.