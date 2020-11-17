Police detain 10, including four underaged girls, in Butterworth wild party

Ten individuals including four underage girls were detained following a raid on a drug-laden wild party in a hotel room in Jalan Raja Uda. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

BUTTERWORTH, Nov 17 — Ten individuals including four underage girls were detained following a raid on a drug-laden wild party in a hotel room in Jalan Raja Uda here early this morning.

North Seberang Perai district police chief (SPU) ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the individuals aged 15 to 23 were nabbed in an operation to monitor compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“The suspects who are all friends planned the party including taking drugs in the hotel room after checking into the RM150 per night room yesterday evening.

“All five male suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, while the teenage female suspects, who are also not schooling and another male suspect tested negative.

“All of them were arrested for further investigations,” he said here today.

Noorzainy said the individuals were also fined RM1,000 each for violating CMCO SOP while five of them are being investigated under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Drugs of Dangerous Act 1952. — Bernama