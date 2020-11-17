PDC appoints consultants to investigate Batu Kawan bridge pier collapse

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to reporters during a visit toe the Batu Kawan bridge November 17, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, Nov 17 — The Penang Development Corporation (PDC) will be appointing an independent consultant to investigate the cause of a bridge pier collapse during the widening project of a bridge in Batu Kawan, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

The PDC chairman, who visited the bridge today, said pier two of the bridge collapsed into the river below at 9.30pm last night.

“Fortunately, no workers were injured as it happened at night when no work was being done,” he said during a press conference at the site.

Chow said the bridge was being widened from two lanes to six lanes to accommodate increasing traffic volume at the nearby Bandar Cassia.

He said it was initially detected that the pier had moved one metre from its original position and it was expected to have moved five to six metres this morning.

“It broke and collapsed into the river last night,” he said.

Chow said there was structural failure in pier two and up to three consultants, including the independent consultant, will be investigating its cause.

Widening work on the bridge started in 2017 and was expected to complete in 2021 but due to this incident, he said the project completion will be delayed.

“PDC will act upon the consultant’s final report and take the necessary steps after that,” he said.

He said ultimately, a review will be conducted on the other bridge piers and checked to ensure they comply with safety standards.

Chow said the project is about 68 to 70 per cent complete and the pier two construction was the most difficult as it was above the river.

“The consultants will be looking at the safety of piers one, three and four to see if the safety of the structures has been compromised due to this incident,” he said.

He added that the consultants will look into the cause of the incident and will make recommendations on mitigation and remedial work for the completion of the bridge.

Chow said Jalan Batu Kawan was the main access to the Batu Kawan development site and PDC decided to widen the road and the bridge as the number of traffic increases in the township.

He said the road widening, by another contractor, was already completed.