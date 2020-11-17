Pahang MB: Water restructuring agreements expected to be signed by year-end

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail speaks during a press conference in Kuantan January 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Nov 17 — The Pahang state government is in the last phase of finalising the water supply services industry restructuring agreements which are expected to be inked by the end of December.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail the three agreements involved were the Master Agreement, the Lease Agreement and the Facility Agreement.

“The Master Agreement involves the Federal government, the Pahang state government, Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) and Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad (PAAB) while the Lease and Facility Agreements will involve PAAB and PAIP.

“The Federal government is expected to present the drafts of the agreements to the Cabinet for approval and the deals are expected to be signed before December 31,” he said at Pahang State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang, here today.

Wan Rosdy was replying to a question from Leong Yu Man (PH-Triang) who wanted to know the latest development of the restructuring of water supplies service in the state.

Meanwhile, he said that four water treatment plants (LRA) in the state had been upgraded since 2018 to 2020 involving a total allocation of RM511 million.

The water treatment plants were Jelai LRA, Lipis (RM20 million), Karak LRA, Bentong (RM40 million), Semambu Phase 3 LRA, Kuantan (RM446 million), and Kechau LRA, Lipis (RM5 million).

“The upgrading works managed to resolve the water supply issue faced by local residents,” he said when replying to a question from Lee Ah Wong (BN-Cheka) on the matter. — Bernama