MACC seeks two men to assist border stamp syndicate probe

The MACC arrested 46 individuals, including 27 Immigration officers, in a large-scale operation in several states yesterday. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is on the lookout for two men to assist its investigations on a syndicate found to have been misusing entry and exit stamps at the country’s main borders.

The MACC in a statement here today identified the first man as Yuen Hon Loong, 49, with his last two known addresses at No. 27, Jalan Kota 12 Taman Kota 83700 Yong Peng, Johor and No. 13A Jalan PJS 1/32, Batu 6 1/2 Jalan Klang Lama, 46000 Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

The second individual, meanwhile, was identified as Teo Hun Siang, 36, who has three last known addresses. They are 3-2 Residensi Sultan Ismail, No. 12 Jalan Sultan Ismail 50250 Kuala Lumpur; No. 803, Pekan Baru Juasseh 72500 Kuala Pilah, Negri Sembilan and 77-19-3A Sri Emas Condominium Jalan Hang Isap Off Jalan Galloway, 50150 Kuala Lumpur.

“Those with information about the two men are asked to contact the Investigating Officer, Assistant Superintendent Muhamad Hairi Mustafa Kamal at 014-3042 195 or 03-8870 0512 or via email [email protected], “ the statement read.

The special sting operation known as “Op Selat” was carried out in collaboration with the Immigration Department through six months of intelligence gathering and monitoring at the country’s entry and exit points, especially at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), KLIA2 and the Sultan Ismail Building in Johor Baru. — Bernama