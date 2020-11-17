Ismail Sabri: 517 arrested for CMCO violations

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob spoke at a press conference on the development of the RMCP at Wisma Pertahanan, Ministry of Defence, November 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Police arrested 517 people yesterday for violating the conditional movement control order (CMCO), Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said 467 people were issued compounds while 50 were remanded.

He said that the most common offence, at 187 cases, was failure to observe physical distancing, followed by failure to wear face masks (83).

He said 63 were arrested for failing to provide equipment to record personal details, 56 others for involvement in night club activities, 42 for gambling, 37 for violating the interstate and inter-district travel ban, and 49 others for other offences.

On the Ops Benteng border security enforcement, he said 51 undocumented migrants and two smugglers were arrested while 271 road blocks were conducted.