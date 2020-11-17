IGP says remarks in report on narcotics, CID shake-up were twisted to tarnish police force

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference at Bukit Aman headquarters July 10,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said his comments to a news portal regarding the rotation of his agency’s narcotics and criminal investigators have been manipulated to misrepresent him.

He said unnamed parties altered a Malaysiakini report titled “Rombakan di D7, JSJ, Narkotik kerana ada polis bersekongkol dengan sindiket” to intentionally disparage the officers involved.

Hamid went on to defend the news portal, saying it was also a victim in the matter.

“In fact, it also gives a negative impression on the Malaysiakini portal that published accurate and verified news, based on my statement to the media regarding the reshuffle in the Criminal Investigation Department and Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, after several officers were suspected of conspiring with a criminal syndicate,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, Hamid announced a shake-up of the two departments as well as the Gambling/Vice/Secret Societies Prevention Division (D7) over suspicions that some officers were colluding with criminal syndicates.

The IGP said 34 senior officers were transferred on October 26 to other parts of the country as a result of this suspicion.

Today, he said officers in such roles would be rotated regularly to prevent the risk of corruption.