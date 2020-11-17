CMCO: Ketari rep confirms being directed to pay compound for breaching SOP

Ketari state assemblyman Young Syefura Othman today said that she had been directed to settle a compound for violating the SOP of the CMCO in Selangor, recently. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUANTAN, Nov 17 — Ketari state assemblyman Young Syefura Othman today said that she had been directed to settle a compound for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Selangor, recently.

Young Syefura said she would pay the compound soon, and that the police informed her that the case against her was considered resolved.

"I apologise for violating the SOP of the CMCO, which to some extent affected the Pahang State Assembly sitting. I also apologise to all Pahang people for the mistake," she said while debating the Supply Bill (Budget 2021) tabled by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail at Wisma Sri Pahang here.

Young Syefura was earlier criticised for uploading a picture of herself and four friends celebrating her birthday on the beach in Bagan Lalang, Selangor, on Instagram, which was later deleted from the social site.

Selangor is among the states placed under the CMCO until December 6, and travel into the state is prohibited without important business during the period.

During her debate, Young Syefura questioned whether the data presented to the Pahang state assembly with regard to forest land, namely 2.05 million hectares or 57 per cent of the state's 3.59 million total land area, was accurate.

"I have checked and found that the total forest area has not changed since 2017. Could it be so, when in fact, forest yield is a contributing factor to the state government's income and the amount has been increasing?" she said.

Meanwhile, Bilut assemblyman Lee Chin Chen proposed that assessments and land tax for hotel, homestay and restaurant operators to be exempted for three years, while licence fees for hawkers who lacked customers due to the Covid-19 pandemic should also be waived.

Lee said farmers should also receive special attention because some of them suffered losses when they could not collect farm produce or sell their crops during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

"I propose for a registration session be conducted for the provision of assistance such as fertilizer and pesticide subsidies according to the land area, thus easing the burden of farmers," he said.

The assembly sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama