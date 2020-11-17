Amanah confirms Mohd Fakhrulrazi has joined PKR

Khalid (pic) said the party was informed that Mohd Fakhrulrazi had applied and joined PKR. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) today confirmed receiving information that its Meru assemblyman in Selangor, Mohd Fakhrulrazi Mohd Mokhtar has applied to join PKR.

Amanah communications director, Khalid Abd Samad said the party was informed that the assemblyman had applied and joined PKR.

“By joining another party, he immediately loses his membership and as such, all his party posts," said Khalid when contacted by Bernama.

It was earlier reported that Mohd Fakhrulrazi had decided to quit Amanah to join PKR.

So far, PKR has not issued a statement on this. — Bernama