Sabah assembly approves RM709m boost to state budget

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 15 — The Sabah state legislative assembly today voted through the Second Supplementary Supply 2020 Bill for an additional RM709.6 million allocation to the state budget.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the Bill was crucial for smooth operations of the state government in the running of its fourth quarter as Sabah was the worst-hit state in the fight against Covid-19.

“Because of the hardships faced by the people, the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah new state government is compelled to lighten the burden of those affected by the pandemic,” he said.

The state approved in April the First Supplementary Supply 2020 Bill for an additional RM533 million under the previous Warisan Plus government.

“RM114.26 million is to compensate loss of income, which is RM78.26 for local authorities, and RM 36 million is for Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) who have losses of 28 per cent due for domestic users between April to June 2020.

“The other RM100.86 million is divided between the Agriculture and Fisheries Ministry, a sum of RM34.36 million to expand food industries, RM20 to the Public Services Department to move into the digital economy and RM15 million for the Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry to help the industry recover,” said Hajiji.

Some RM10 million goes to the Human Resources Development Department and the Trade and Industry Ministry, RM8 million is for the Finance Ministry to arrange for interest-free loans and RM3.5 million is for the Rural Development ministry for cash asitance to the poor and hardcore poor.

Earlier, Hajiji said over a million people in Sabah have received state aid in the form of food baskets or cash handouts.

According to the information handed out, at least RM113 million has been spent out of some RM160 million allocated by the state government, another RM50 million from the federal government through the National Disaster Management Agency, and RM3.25 million donated by the private sector.

“A sum of RM34.86 million has been spent on food baskets for people locked down in enhanced movement control order (EMCO) areas, on home quarantine and those listed under eKasih,” he said during the state assembly sitting today.

Another RM19.32 million one off cash assistances of RM300 to some 64,397 people under the Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Ministry, RM1.9 million on 6,500 single mothers, RM34,87 million to 116,248 people under the Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry, RM39.24 million to 130,809 people under the Rural Development Ministry and RM13.49 million to the local government and housing ministry among others

“From October to December 2020, the government will exempt the rental fee for stalls and People’s Housing Projects for three months,” he said, adding that the traders fee for next year would also be excluded.

“The federal government has also assisted Sabah people in the form of cash aid through the Bantuan Sara Hidup programme (BSH 2020) and Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN 1.0),” he said.

There are 406,000 recipients of BSH 2020 involving RM474 million while 905,000 benefited from the BPN 1.0 to the tune of RM983 million.

Sabah has been the worst-hit state under the third wave of Covid-19 which started after its snap polls in September following an attempted coup by former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman.

The state has so far recorded a total of 23,095 Covid-19 cases of which 2,404 are still active. There have been 171 deaths in the state. 12 localities have been placed under the EMCO since the pandemic began.