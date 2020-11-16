Muhyiddin conveys condolences, describes Hasbullah's passing as a great loss

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin described Hasbullah's death as a great loss as the late Umno politician had been his political secretary when he was deputy prime minister. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his family today expressed their condolences to the family of Gerik member of parliament Datuk Hasbullah Osman who died this afternoon due to heart disease.

Muhyiddin described Hasbullah's death as a great loss as the late Umno politician had been his political secretary when he was deputy prime minister.

“As a political secretary, he had played a major role in shaping my political journey, a service that I greatly appreciate to this day.

"We shared many memories. His passing is a great loss to me, '' Muhyiddin said in a posting on his Facebook account.

The prime minister said as an MP, the late Hasbullah always raised issues and matters related to the people’s interests.

Muhyiddin said Hasbullah was also a friendly person and this attitude made him an easy person to get along with.

“On behalf of the government, I would like to express my deepest appreciation and gratitude for Allahyarham’s services throughout his tenure as an MP and also as the chairman of Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB).

“May Allah the Almighty place his soul among the righteous,” Muhyiddin said.

The Raub hospital confirmed Hasbullah’s death this afternoon.

He had been Gerik MP since 2004 and was appointed SPNB chairman on May 11.

In the13th General Election, he contested the Gerik Parliamentary seat and won against Norhayati Kasim from PAS with a majority of 6,216 votes, and defended the seat in GE14 with a majority of 5,528 votes against PAS candidate Mohd Dahalan Ismail. — Bernama