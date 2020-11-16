Ismail Sabri says 463 arrested for breaking CMCO regulations

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference in Putrajaya June 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — The police yesterday arrested 463 people for breaching standard operating procedures (SOPs) enforced to prevent the spread of Covid-19, said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said 427 were compounded while 36 others were remanded for further investigations.

“Among the offences were failure to observe physical distancing (173), failure to wear a mask (67), gambling activities (51), crossing into designated CMCO districts or states without permission (50), business failing to record patron details (31), entertainment activities (29), private parties (nine) and others (53),” he said.

Ismail added that security personnel from Ops Benteng apprehended 28 undocumented migrants and two skippers yesterday.

He added that 248 Ops Benteng roadblocks were also held yesterday nationwide.