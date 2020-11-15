Sabah CM press office denies food baskets delayed due to civil servants’ inefficiency

In a statement today, the Chief Minister’s Press Office said, the posting being viralled in all social media platforms and accompanied by the picture of Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor (pic) is fake news. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 15 — The Chief Minister’s Press Office today denied a recent posting in social media claiming the handing over of Covid-19 food baskets assistance in Sabah had been delayed due to the inefficiency of the civil servants.

In a statement today, the Chief Minister’s Press Office said, the posting being viralled in all social media platforms and accompanied by the picture of Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor is fake news.

The posting was a malicious attempt to undermine and discredit the newly-formed Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) state government and its leaders, it said.

“The chief minister never made such a remark, instead he was very appreciative of the hard work put up by all quarters involved in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic as well as those who have rendered assistance to people affected by the movement control order,” according the statement, here.

A report will be lodged to the relevant authorities so that appropriate action is taken against those responsible for the creation and dissemination of this fake news, it added. — Bernama