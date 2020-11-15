Rebellion in Johor Baru Bersatu as 11 branch leaders demand division chief’s resignation

Johor Baru Bersatu Division Special Committee Task Force chairman Datuk Jemale Paiman (2nd right) shows the declaration and letter of no confidence towards the JB Bersatu division chief in Larkin, Johor Baru November 15, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Nov 15 — Cracks have appeared again in the Johor Baru Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) division, with 11 of its 14 branches telling Abdull Bakar Ali to resign.

The demand came from the Johor Baru Bersatu Division Special Committee Task Force headed by chairman Datuk Jemale Paiman.

Jemale, who claimed to represent the majority of the 11 affected Bersatu branches, said the decision was made after around 5,000 members lost faith in Abdull Bakar’s leadership of the division.

“The affected branches in the Johor Baru Bersatu division involves the Kebun Teh, Stulang Baru, Taman Skudai Kanan, Majidi Bahru, Kampung Ungku Mohsin, Taman Abad, Taman Baru, Sentosa, Larkin, Setanggi and Bandar Baru Uda branches.

“The reason we want Abdull Bakar’s resignation is because as a division chief, he failed to hold large, medium or small-scale activities at the branch level.

“Apart from that, Abdull Bakar as the division chief never held a meeting involving all the 14 branches for the Johor Baru Bersatu division,” Jemale said during a press conference at the Bijak Community Centre in Larkin here today.

Jemale, who was previously the division’s vice-chief, said the special committee task force will send a letter stating the loss of confidence in Abdull Bakar’s leadership to the Johor Bersatu Liaison Committee chairman and the party’s national leadership in four to five days.

“We will wait until November 30 before taking action. If there is no response, all 11 branches will be dissolved and its leaders and members will join other parties.

“The decision would paralyse the Johor Baru Bersatu division and the risk of it being dissolved,” said Jemale.

Jemale stressed, however, that the around 7,000 members in all 14 branches were in support of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Bersatu president, and remained committed to the party.

This is not the first time that the Johor Baru Bersatu division has been beset with issues.

Previously on August 23, a total of 1,299 division members announced their exit from the party, citing unhappiness with Bersatu’s cooperation with former rivals in Barisan Nasional.

The group went on to join former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang).