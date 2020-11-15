Police: 27 residents of Medan 88 surrender for Covid-19 screening

Police personnel patrol the vicinity of Medan 88, Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi during the enhanced movement control order November 15, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEPANG, Nov 15 — A total of 27 residents of Medan 88, Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi, who did not return home when the area was placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) last Wednesday, have surrendered themselves.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said 13 of them surrendered themselves last Thursday and 11 others, the following day.

They included 12 foreigners, comprising six from Indonesia, Thailand (three) and one each from Myanmar, India and Nepal.

“Yesterday, three others, all from Sabah, returned home to do the Covid-19 screening,” he said in a statement.

He said since Medan 88 was placed under EMCO, 324 residents had taken the swab test with four of them found positive with Covid-19.

It was reported earlier that about 400 residents of Medan 88 did not return home after receiving information that the area would be placed under EMCO. — Bernama