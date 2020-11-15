N. Sembilan Civil Defence Force says 21 houses damaged by storm in Mambau

SEREMBAN, Nov 15 — Twenty-one houses suffered damage after a storm hit Kampung Kayu Ara in Mambau, near here this afternoon.

Negri Sembilan Civil Defence Force Lt Kol (PA) Fazlisyah Muslim said the incident happened around 4.30pm and most of the houses had their roofs damaged.

“There were, however, no casualties reported and the civil defence force helped remove several fallen trees in the area.

“We are now helping to assess the damage, while the Seremban District Disaster Management Committee, together with the residents’ representatives will conduct remedial work after identifying the houses that were affected,” Fazlisyah told Bernama today.

No evacuation centres are opened currently and affected residents have chosen to stay at their own homes as most of their houses are still habitable. — Bernama