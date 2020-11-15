Ismail Sabri: Another 568 arrested over CMCO violations, 49 remanded

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob spoke at a press conference on the development of the RMCP at Wisma Pertahanan, Ministry of Defence, November 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — The authorities arrested 568 people yesterday for violating the Covid-19 conditional movement control order (CMCO), said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In a statement today, the senior defence minister said 516 of these were issued compounds, 49 were remanded and the rest released on police bail.

“Among the violations were failure to comply with distancing rules (160), activities in entertainment centres (131), not wearing face masks (116), failure to provide equipment to record customer details (56), crossing state/district under CMCO without permission (43) and others (62),” he said.

The authorities conducted 51,245 inspections at various premises.

Ops Benteng enforcers arrested 42 undocumented migrants yesterday.

Ismail Sabri said 9,488 people were still performing the quarantine that was mandatory for all arrivals from abroad.