Health D-G: Two new Covid-19 clusters found in Sabah, one in Johor

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 11, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham reported today the discovery of three new Covid-19 clusters in the country.

Two were in Sabah — the Plaza cluster and Jalan Kalabakan cluster — and one was in Johor involving three districts.

The Plaza cluster was detected in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. Its index case was detected after being tested on November 11.

Case 42,299, the index case patient has since been admitted to the Institut Kemahiran Mara Low Risk Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centre, in Kota Kinabalu.

“Close contact screening has detected 11 more positive cases,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement today, adding that 19 people have been tested as of noon.

The Jalan Kalabakan cluster was detected in Tawau and its index patient was confirmed for Covid-19 when the person sought testing on October 31 after exhibiting symptoms of infection.

“As of noon today, 22 were screened and all 22 of them have been tested positive for the Covid-19 (three new cases),” said Dr Noor Hisham.

The Jeri cluster in Johor involves the Kota Tinggi, Mersin and Muar districts

The index case of this cluster had returned from Singapore and tested positive when tested upon arrival on November 6.

“Close contact screening has detected 26 positive cases and have been admitted to the Enche Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang, Johor.

“As of today noon, 1,170 individuals have been screened where 26 tested positive (three new cases), 535 tested negative and 609 are awaiting test results,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced that the Bah Arnab cluster in Kuching, Sarawak was considered closed.

“As of today, 72 individuals have been screened where 12 tested positive and 60 tested negative.

“There were no deaths from this cluster,” he said.