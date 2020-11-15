Deepavali tragedy: Girl accidentally stabs cousin to death in Sitiawan

IPOH, Nov 15 — The joy of making the final preparations to welcome the festival of lights for a family turned into a tragedy when a seven-year-old boy died after he was accidentally stabbed on the chest by his 11-year-old cousin in an incident at Taman Cempaka Kampung Koh, Sitiawan, last Friday.

According to the boy’s 43-year-old uncle, it happened at about 10.20pm while the family members were making the final preparations for Deepavali.

“My nephew, the youngest of three siblings, was running towards his 11-year-old cousin sister, who lives next door, when he bumped into the girl, who was holding a knife to cut a rope after being told by her mother to do so. The knife pierced him in the chest.

“We took him to the Seri Manjung Hospital where he was pronounced dead,” he said when met at the Forensic Department of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here today.

Meanwhile, Manjung district police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi, when contacted, confirmed the incident.

He said the post mortem report on the boy found that he died due to stab wound on the chest.

Further investigation would be conducted to determine if it is due to foul play or negligence, he added. — Bernama