LUAS, Air Selangor detect smell in Sungai Kundang, no water disruption for now

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) and Air Selangor have detected an odour pollution measuring about four TON (Threshold Odour Number) in Sungai Kundang at midnight, last night.

The odour pollution is believed to be sourced from the overflow of a pond near the Indah Water Consortium (IWK) Sdn Bhd Sewage Treatment Plant in Taman Velox, Rawang.

According to a LUAS Twitter post, the incident is also believed to be due to a leak caused by heavy rain in the area, and Air Selangor has taken immediate action by placing 14 bags of ‘activated carbon’ in the outlet and in the drain area of the pond near the treatment plant.

‘’No work stoppages of water treatment plants and water supply disruption were reported,’’ said the post.

According to LUAS, IWK was also implementing cleaning and control work in the area. — Bernama