Kedah exco: Water supply in Sik, Kuala Muda expected to be restored by this evening

State Works, Water Supply and Resources, and Energy Committee chairman Datuk Suraya Yaacob says water supply is expected to be restored by this evening. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SIK, Nov 14 ― Water supply disruption involving over 34,000 consumer accounts and affected 130,000 residents in the Sik and Kuala Muda districts since last Thursday, is expected to fully recover at the latest this evening.

State Works, Water Supply and Resources, and Energy Committee chairman Datuk Suraya Yaacob said that, prior to this, three water treatment plants (LRA), namely, Jeniang Lama, Jeniang Baru and Sungai Pau which were shut down following pollutions, were operational again.

“Jeniang Lama has resumed operation at 5pm yesterday while Sungai Pau commenced operation at midnight last night. Jeniang Baru became operational today at 9am.

“All the affected accounts are expected to receive water latest this evening,” he said after visiting the oil spill site, which resulted in the shutting down of the plants, in Kampung Berona Kiri, near here, today.

Prior to this, he said the LRA were shut down to allow cleaning and water neutralisation works following the contaminations resulting from an oil spill from a project site near the Jeniang Lama LRA on Thursday.

Suraya said the incident was the first in the state and the Kedah government would review the standard operation procedure on construction activities near water sources.

Last Thursday, Syarikat Air Darul Aman (SADA) chief executive officer Mohd Suhaimi Mohd Jusoh, in a statement, announced that 34,200 consumer accounts in Sik and Kuala Muda experienced water disruption following the stoppages of the three LRA due to diesel oil pollution.

The pollution was believed to have been sourced from a project site to install a jacking pipe 100 metres from Jeniang Lama by workers from a company.

Police had detained seven men including four Indonesians who were working at the project site to help in investigation under Section 430 of the Penal Code for mischief. ― Bernama