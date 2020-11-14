Ismail Sabri: Permission to open mosques, setting congregation size subject to state jurisdiction

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says based on the Federal Constitution, matters relating to Islamic religious affairs are under the authority of the state and any decision has to be approved by the Sultan or Raja of the state. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 ― The permission to open a mosque and setting the number of congregation members is subject to the state’s authority and is not within the jurisdiction of the federal government, says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said based on the Federal Constitution, matters relating to Islamic religious affairs are under the authority of the state and any decision has to be approved by the Sultan or Raja of the state.

“The National Security Council can develop the Standard Operating Procedures related to various fields but not for mosques.

“Any matters relating to the religion is under the authority of the state and must be approved by the Sultan of the respective state. We cannot (open the mosque completely) like Turkey because it must be based on the decision of the state,” he said when appearing as a guest on Ruang Bicara programme aired over Bernama TV here yesterday.

Ismail Sabri said this when asked about the size of the congregation allowed in mosques and whether the Turkish approach of allowing mosques to open despite the threat of Covid-19 can be implemented in Malaysia.

Commenting further, he said as an example on Islamic religious affairs, the approved number of congregation members in the Federal Territory depends on the decision of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. ― Bernama