EMCO: Surrender immediately or face police arrest, Ismail Sabri tells Medan 88 residents

A general view of Medan 88, Salak Tinggi amid the enhanced movement control order November 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 ― Residents of Medan 88, Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi, Sepang, who have yet to return since the area was placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) last Wednesday are urged to surrender themselves immediately or be arrested by the police.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said they should go home to undergo the Covid-19 screening test as a measure to break the virus infection.

“We do not care if they run away or are afraid to return (since Medan 88 was placed under EMCO), what is important is that they surrender and we will arrest the employers who conspired with them (taking the residents away).

“We want them to return so that we can do the Covid-19 screening test on them and determine their health status,” he said when met after appearing on Bernama TV talk show, Budget 2021: Empowering Defence, here last night.

He said this when asked on the Medan 88 residents who did not return home after the area was placed under EMCO.

“My concern is that, if they go to other places and spread the Covid-19 virus to other, then it will be more difficult to break the chain of the infection.

“Those who have returned (to Medan 88), Alhamdulillah, those who have not, don’t wait until you are arrested,” he added.

It was reported earlier that about 400 residents of Medan 88 did not return home after receiving information that the area would be placed under EMCO.

Yesterday, Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said they would get information on the location of workers from Medan 88, who allegedly did not return to their respective home, from their employers and colleagues. ― Bernama