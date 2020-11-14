Covid-19: Surau, mosques in Kelantan to suspend religious lectures until Nov 28

The Kelantan Religious and Malay Customs Council president Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz said the decision was taken as a measure to contain the spread of Covid-19. — Reuters pic

KOTA BARU, Nov 14 ― The Kelantan Religious and Malay Customs Council (Maik) has directed all surau and mosques in the state to suspend religious lectures from today until November 28.

Maik president Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz said the decision was taken as a measure to contain the spread of Covid-19.

He said Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V, as the state religious head, had consented to the matter.

“Due to the increase in cases of late in the country, Kelantan included, Maik has decided to suspend all religious lectures, including al-Quran recital classes,” he said in a statement today.

Tengku Mohamad Rizam, who is also Tengku Temenggong Kelantan said the fardu (obligatory) and sunat (voluntary) prayers can be performed as usual according to the standard operating procedures issued by Maik. ― Bernama