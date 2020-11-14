Court remands professor over corruption in land purchase deal

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Syajaratudur Abd Rahman following an application by the Malaysian Anti-corruption Commission (MACC). — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, Nov 14 ― A professor, who is a former general manager of a research institute, is in remand for six days from today, for allegedly soliciting and receiving bribe, amounting to RM100,000, in a land purchase deal.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Syajaratudur Abd Rahman following an application by the Malaysian Anti-corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a source, the 54-year-old suspect was arrested at the Selangor MACC office at about 6pm yesterday after giving his statement.

The suspect was alleged to have solicited and accepted the money as consultation fee for the land purchase at a price higher than the market price.

Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim, when contacted, confirmed the arrest. ― Bernama