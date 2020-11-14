Masidi: Contact Sabah health dept directly for any contributions towards fighting Covid-19

Datuk Masidi Manjun said the SOP applied to the management of contributions and assistance from NGOs. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 14 — The public can contact the Sabah Health Department (JKNS) and the health facilities under its purview directly if they want to contribute to help fight Covid-19 in the state, says Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi said those wishing to provide assistance, however, must comply with the additional standard operating procedures (SOPs) that are in force and can visit https://hednp.sabah.gov.my or call 088-512555 to apply for the Special Approval.

“The state government today has set additional SOPs to facilitate this matter. For the distribution of contributions from within and outside Sabah to JKNS and all health facilities under JKNS, the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) can contact JKNS directly,” he said in a statement here today.

Masidi said the SOP applied to the management of contributions and assistance from NGOs, private companies, community leaders and individuals to JKNS and health facilities under the department.

Meanwhile, Masidi, who is also the state government’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said JKNS had opened a new Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre in Kudat at SMK Abdul Rahim with a capacity of 98 beds.

Meanwhile, Masidi said the state government had so far distributed 166,996 food baskets to the target group.

He also reminded the people of Sabah to cooperate in the effort to break the chain of Covid-19 infections in the state by complying with the SOP, including adopting new norms.

The public is also advised to undergo immediate screening if they have come in close contact with individuals confirmed positive for Covid-19, he said.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today announced there were 1,114 new cases recorded today, with Sabah still having the highest number at 391 cases.

It was also reported that two new clusters were detected in Sabah today, namely the Istimewa Cluster in Sandakan and the Alila Cluster in Kota Kinabalu. — Bernama