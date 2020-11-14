CMCO in Johor implemented as precautionary measure, says Dr Adham

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba defended the move to impose the CMCO on the entire state. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KOTA TINGGI, Nov 14 — The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) implemented in Johor is a precautionary measure to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic from becoming more serious in the state, says Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

“We saw cases showing up in several places in the state of Johor today...I understand that in Tenggaroh there is one case, Kluang and also Tangkak.

“So, the CMCO is being implemented throughout the country to prevent it from spreading, so this is a precautionary measure. We do not want a situation where the cases begin rising sharply, and then (people) begin asking why we didn’t do something earlier,” he told reporters in a press conference after observing the screening process for Kampung Lukut residents here, today.

He was asked to comment on the Johor State Government’s recommendation for the CMCO in the state to be implemented at Red Zone areas or districts, rather than involving the whole state as done currently.

Meanwhile, on the Padang Cluster detected in Kota Tinggi which has recorded 34 Covid-19 cases since Nov 5, he said an Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) would only be implemented in the district if there were more than 40 cases detected.

“This Padang cluster involves seven areas in four sub-districts, namely Sedili Kecil, Sedili Besar, Kota Tinggi and Ulu Sungai Johor.

“Overall, we have screened 800 people in the Padang Cluster, and in Kampung Lukut alone, 16 cases have been detected with about 350 people screened, with the results to be known in a day or two,” he said. — Bernama