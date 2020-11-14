Bintulu MP urges his critics not to jump to conclusions over tirade against Dr Noor Hisham

PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing reiterated that he had no malicious intention against anyone especially to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. ― Picture via Facebook

SIBU, Nov 14 ― Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing yesterday urged his critics not to jump to conclusion without looking at the big picture of what he brought up during his speech while debating the Supply Bill in Parliament on Wednesday.

He reiterated that he had no malicious intention against anyone especially to Health director-general (D-G) Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah should strive to check the facts of his full text of speech in parliament instead of relying on news reports which have been sensationalised based on a one-sided report from Democratic Action Party (DAP) Jelutong MP RSN Rayer’s antics in Parliament.

He also asked Abdul Karim to explain why he was so taken aback by his statements.

“As a member of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), who is considered a senior politician, he should understand the deeper issue before speaking.

“And if you truly feel all GPS members are part of the same family, then do me the courtesy of contacting me directly to understand the ins and outs of the matter before commenting,” Tiong said in a statement yesterday.

Tiong, who is also Bintulu MP said he disagreed with Abdul Karim’s statement that what he said in parliament should not come from the mouth of a Sarawakian MP and a GPS leader.

“As wakil rakyat, we must be courageous in voicing out for our grassroots. Aren’t we responsible to be the channel for their grievances and thoughts? Even though doing so may attract brickbats and censure from all corners, we should stand up and speak for the people instead of letting them be ignored ,” he said.

He also asked Abdul Karim what Dr Noor Hisham has done for Sarawak in terms of fighting the pandemic.

“Think of the personal protective equipment (PPE) that Sarawak had been severely lacking in the past, forcing frontliners to cut out plastic bags to become makeshift PPE and others need to buy their own PPE.

“This alone causes doubt in the effectiveness of the country’s fight against Covid-19, and questions still remain about whether the system is comprehensive enough to carry us through. Does Abdul Karim think these questions and doubts deserve to be addressed?” he asked.

Tiong, on the other hand, thanked Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing for reminding him of the improper use of words and supporting his views that the Health D-G must also personally understand the situation at the grassroots level and discuss strategies to combat the Covid-19 pademic with community leaders.

“I must reiterate yet again that I had in no way mean to offend our frontline personnel. In fact, I specifically noted their selfless dedication in fighting the pandemic. What I had pointed out is the personal accountability and responsibility of the Health D-G during this difficult period.

“These issues must be taken much more seriously, for the health and future of all Malaysians. There is zero reason to drag religion and ethnicity into this matter,” he said.

Tiong who is also Special Envoy to the People’s Republic of China, added that his concerns for the people were genuine as Covid-19 pandemic has devastated livelihood of the people throughout the country.

He said he only wanted Dr Noor Hisham to go to the ground often in order to understand how best to address the pandemic which has worsened.

He also asked Dr Noor Hisham why he had gone to Sabah in August when the cases were relatively low but not in the past few weeks when the cases have increased sharply.

“Surely there had been some extraordinary measures other than the usual precautions that could have been put in place to prevent this surge of cases recently,” he said.

Tiong reiterated that there was nothing wrong in asking Dr Noor Hisham to go down to the ground to see for himself the real problems and shortcomings faced by the frontliners.

“If you still do not understand, I would like to repeat it here again that I am not maligning you nor your reputation. Asking whether one is ‘takut mati’ should not be construed as pulling religion into the matter and neither should you. It is an entirely normal layperson term.

“In highlighting the weaknesses and shortcoming that the D-G must look into, I am merely doing my duty in presenting the sentiments of the frontliners and rakyat, who want and deserve some real answers,” Tiong added.

Meanwhile, Tiong said, he would not like to prolong the issue but instead hoped that everyone regardless of their political affiliations to stand united to fight Covid-19 pandemic. ― Borneo Post