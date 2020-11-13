Water supply to affected areas in Klang Valley fully restored, says Air Selangor

Air Selangor corporate communications head Elina Baseri thanked consumers for their patience in enduring the water cuts after the Sungai Selangor Phases 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang LRA were shut down due to pollution on Tuesday. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Water supply to all the 1,279 areas affected by the shutdown of four water treatment plants (LRA) in Selangor due to pollution has been fully restored at noon today, said Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor).

Air Selangor corporate communications head Elina Baseri thanked consumers for their patience in enduring the water cuts after the Sungai Selangor Phases 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang LRA were shut down due to pollution on Tuesday.

The water disruption affected Kuala Lumpur and the districts of Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor.

“Air Selangor would like to thank consumers for their patience and cooperation during the period of the unscheduled water cuts,” she said in a statement today.

Elina urged consumers to get information on any water supply disruption from the official communication channel of Air Selangor via Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and www.airselangor.com. — Bernama