Police bust ‘Muniandy Gang’ as eight nabbed for spate of burglaries around Hulu Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Police have crippled the ‘Muniandy Gang’ believed to be active in burglary around Hulu Selangor, following the arrest of eight local men.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Arsad Kamaruddin said the suspects, aged between 15 and 27, were nabbed in three separate raids in several locations around the district.

“Police also seized 54 valuable items including a Proton Iswara, two grass cutting machines, four televisions, four laptops and various electronic items,” he said in a statement today.

He said police had initially received a report from a 55-year-old housewife on a burglary at her house in Kampung Baru Tambahan Ulu Yam Lama, Batang Kali on Oct 21, with losses amounting to RM6,000, which led to the arrest.

Arsad said one of the suspects was tested positive for methamphetamine while five of them have previous records.

The suspects were remanded for 10 days from Nov 4 until tomorrow (Nov 14) and the case is investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

He said with the arrest of all suspects, police believed they have solved six burglary cases in Hulu Selangor. — Bernama