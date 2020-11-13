PJ police chief under quarantine after contact with Covid-positive case

Petaling Jaya police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal speaks to reporters during a press conference in Petaling Jaya April 12, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal is undergoing a two-week quarantine after coming into contact with a Covid-19 positive person.

His deputy Supt Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood, in a statement today, said Nik Ezanee, who began his quarantine today, had taken a swab test and would undergo a second test on Nov 23.

Ku Mashariman said he would be discharging the duties of the district police chief during the period Nik Ezanee is under quarantine. — Bernama