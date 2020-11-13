Parents, kids swabbed for Covid-19 at George Town kindergarten after pupil, teacher test positive

Medical personnel in personal protective equipment conduct swab tests at a kindergarten in George Town November 13, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 13 — About 150 students at a private kindergarten in George Town were swabbed on the premises today after a pupil and a teacher tested positive for Covid-19.

The pupils, aged between five and six years old, and their parents turned up at the kindergarten for the swab tests by Health Department personnel early this morning.

It is learnt that a pupil at the kindergarten tested positive for Covid-19 last week, followed by a teacher yesterday.

A source said the five-year-old child has not been to class since last Thursday.

He claimed that the kindergarten was not informed of its pupil’s positive result.

Meanwhile, swab tests are currently being conducted on workers at another factory in Bayan Lepas.

This comes as several workers at the factory tested positive for Covid-19.

This week, other factories in Bayan Lepas have also conducted swab tests on their workers in response to the Intan and Bayan Clusters.

Penang recorded 63 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 1,510.