New Covid-19 cases back to four digits with 1,304, one more death

Health workers collect swabs at a Covid-19 drive-through testing site at a factory in the Bayan Lepas Industrial Zone November 12, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia are on another upward trend with 1,304 infections today, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said today.

There was also one more fatality, bringing the total death toll to 304 cases.

Most of the cases are still from Sabah with 556, followed by Selangor with 364 and Kuala Lumpur with 201 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also announced that cases in the Klang Valley (Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya) was 567, higher than the Sabah cases and was 2.5 times higher than only 224 cases yesterday.

“From the 567 cases in the Klang valley, 448 cases are from the existing clusters.

“The three clusters which contributed to the increase of cases in Lembah Klang are Tapak Bina Damanlela cluster with 191 new cases, Hentian cluster (164) and Perigi cluster (82).

“From 1,304 new cases, four are import cases with three returnees from Saudi Arabia and one from Egypt,” he told a press conference today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the one death today was a 70-year-old man with a history of high-blood pressure who was hospitalised in Tuaran, Sabah.

He also said four new clusters were found today which are the Bonggaya and Jambatan B clusters from Sandakan, Sabah; Abell cluster from Kuching, Sarawak and BMU cluster from Jasin, Melaka.

“123 cases were reported from these four new clusters while those still waiting for the screening result are 206,” he said.

On a lighter note, 900 patients were declared free from Covid-19 today, taking the number of total recovery cases in Malaysia to 36,969.

There are 11,822 active cases in the country with 96 which are currently in the intensive care units (ICU) and 39 require breathing apparatus.