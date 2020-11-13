Ismail Sabri: JDT understand, agree to travel restriction after being forced to withdraw from Asian Champions League

The Southern Tigers during a training session in Johor February 8, 2020. — Picture from Facebook/Johor Southern Tigers

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 —Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) understand and have accepted the government’s decision not to let them compete in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League (ACL) in Doha, Qatar, Putrajaya said today.

Meanwhile, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said MotoGP rider Hafizh Syahrin will be allowed to compete abroad as the permission was given during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period.

He said that JDT’s application fell within the more restrictive conditional MCO (CMCO) period and with a large number of players and technical staff, it would be dangerous if even one of them got infected with Covid-19.

“That was during RMCO and we allowed it. And they are not in large groups,” he said in his media briefing, referring to Hafizh.

“And for football it is during CMCO when we strictly do not open national borders, especially for large groups.

“JDT was informed and they agreed because they also want to take care of the safety and lives of their players. JDT understand and there is no problem for them not to compete in the AFC,” he added.

Ismail Sabri also said there have been cases in Tawau, Sabah recently where a referee for a football match who was Covid-positive ended up infecting players and their families.

“We need to remember that there is an instance in Tawau, when the referee who was Covid-positive spread infection to the teams and others,” he said.

Yesterday, the government under the National Security Council announced its decision to postpone the remaining matches of the Malaysia Cup.

It also barred seven-time Super League champions JDT from travelling to Doha later this month for the ACL.

Ismail reiterated that the government will stick to its decision due to the worrying Covid-19 situation in the country.

He said high-intensity sports such as football require contact, so the decision was taken to curb the spread of the pandemic on the field and at other locations.



