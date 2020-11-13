Ismail Sabri: CMCO in Labuan extended from tomorrow until Dec 6

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the CMCO in the Federal Territory of Labuan will be extended starting tomorrow until December 6. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 ― The conditional movement control order (CMCO) in the Federal Territory of Labuan, which is supposed to end today, will be extended starting tomorrow until December 6, says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the decision was made on the advice and risk assessment by the Ministry of Health (MoH) as there were still 35 new cases of Covid-19 as of yesterday, bringing the total number of positive cases in Labuan to 1,135.

“The CMCO needs to be implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19 and to enable the health workers to actively carry out case detection in targeted areas identified as high risk,” he said at hs daily press conference here today.

The government had earlier announced the enforcement of the CMCO in Labuan from October 17 to 30, which was then extended until today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) enforced in Kampung Haji Baki, Kuching ended earlier than scheduled.

He said it was due to all the screening test results obtained yesterday and no Covid-19 positive cases detected in the area in the past seven days.

Earlier, the government had announced the enforcement of the EMCO in Kampung Haji Baki from October 28 to November 10, before being extended until November 24. ― Bernama