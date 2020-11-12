Water supply disruption in Sik, Kuala Muda affects 34,200 account holders

SADA chief executiver officer Mohd Suhaimi Mohd Jusoh said the disruption, which began at 6pm today, involved the Jeniang Baru, Jeniang Lama and Sungai Pau LRAs. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa ALOR SETAR, Nov 12 — A total of 34,200 account holders of Syarikat Air Darul Aman (SADA) in Sik and Kuala Muda are experiencing water supply disruption after the operations of three water treatment plants (LRAs) were temporarily shut down due to an oil spill.

“Oil spill has been detected, causing problems to the raw water quality and steps have been taken to shut down all three LRAs,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said that among the areas affected included Kampung Begia, Taman Sejahtera, Kampung Changchai as well as many more villages and the whole of Pekan Sik and Gurun.

“SADA is waiting for the latest feedback from the Kedah State Water Resources Board and work to clean the water intake point is expected to be completed tomorrow morning,” he said. — Bernama