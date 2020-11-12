Seberang Perai mayor: Pay your parking summons now or we will tow your car

Seberang Perai Mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud speaks to reporters during a press conference at Komtar October 17, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, Nov 12 — Motorists who were issued summons for parking offences by the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) have until December 31 to settle the summons before they are taken to court, said Mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud.

He said the compound rate, for summons issued between September and now, was only RM5 so offenders should pay up before the end of the year.

“If we see the vehicles on the road, we will tow the car to our office and the owners will have to pay a higher compound,” he said.

He said they can pay their compounds online through MBSP’s e-counter on its official website or directly at MBSP’s counter.

“After December 31, we will take court action against those who have not paid the compounds,” he said during a press conference today.

Rozali also called on developers to settle their contributions to MBSP before December 31 and get a 20 per cent discount.

“We are giving this discount to developers so that they can start their projects soon and this will have a ripple effect on the economy,” he said.

He said once developers start their projects, there will be more job opportunities, and this will mean more income for the people and higher spending power to spur the local economy.

On a question about the availability of low-cost housing in Central Seberang Perai, he said there are a lot of low-cost and low-medium cost units available.

“I have developers telling me that they can’t sell these units, we have a lot of low-cost and low-medium cost units that have remained unsold so those interested should apply for these housing units through the state government’s website,” he said.

Earlier, Rozali gave a list of public parks that will remain open for recreational and jogging activities that do not involve more than 10 individuals.

He said Seberang Perai has 16 neighbourhood parks and two urban parks.

“The 16 neighbourhood parks will remain open with strict SOPs but the two urban parks, Vision Park and Ampang Jajar, will be closed as these parks are too large to monitor and enforce the SOPs,” he said.

He said all of the outdoor exercise equipment and playgrounds in these parks are also closed to the public as MBSP is unable to sanitise them daily.

“So, I want to remind the public not to use this equipment and the playground as these have not been sanitised and we know Covid-19 can be spread from surfaces touched by a person who is positive,” he said.

He said the MBSP Sports Complex in Jalan Betik and in Bertam are also open, but the swimming pool is closed.

“The public can still use the sports complex for jogging and individual exercises but not for group activities that do not have physical distancing,” he said.

He said the hall in the sports complex will not be open for other activities such as picnics, weddings, dinner events, celebrations or any social events involving large groups.

Over on the island, there were a total 187 parks under the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and six of them are closed.

The parks that are closed are the playground at Padang Kota Lama, the Japanese Garden in Jalan Mas and the open spaces in Jalan Gangsa, Lorong Delima 11, Lorong Delima 9 and Solok Tembaga.

MBPP Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said the city council will monitor the situation closely and consider re-opening some of these parks, subject to advice from the state Health Department.

He said the department had instructed that these parks be closed and the city council had merely complied with the order.