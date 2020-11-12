Sarawak assistant minister says over 40pc dilapidated schools in state have been fixed

Dr Annuar said another 587 dilapidated schools will be fixed within the next two to three years. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 12 — Sarawak’s Assistant Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dr Annuar Rapaee today said 433 out of 1,020 dilapidated schools in the state have been rehabilitated.

He said another 587 dilapidated schools will be fixed within the next two to three years.

“When the issue was raised in 2017, we identified 1,020 schools as being in a dilapidated condition to varying degrees,” he said during Question Time in the Sarawak State Assembly.

He said he is confident that the current good relationship with the federal government will mean the issue of dilapidated schools can be resolved as soon as possible.

“Secondly, the budget that has been allocated to fix dilapidated schools in Sarawak is RM1.885 billion, consisting of RM517 million from the federal government and RM338 million from the state government,” Dr Annuar said in reply to Daro state assemblyman Shafiee Ahmad.

Dr Annuar also said the state government is in favour of the proposed merger of dilapidated schools, as they can then be rebuilt.

“There are a lot of advantages if we can merge these schools in terms of facilities, teachers and the competitive spirit among the students,” he added.

He said such schools could accommodate at least 300 students.

“But the issue of merging such schools is not what we think. Parents must agree to it first,” he added.