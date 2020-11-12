Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri: Keep state’s development momentum going despite Covid-19 challenges

A view of the skyline of Kota Kinabalu September 30, 2020. Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin said the state government will strive to keep the momentum of the state’s development going despite facing various challenges brought about by Covid-19. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 12 — The Sabah government will strive to keep the momentum of the state’s development going despite facing various challenges brought about by Covid-19, said the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

He said the state government remained focus on implementing programmes and initiatives involving various sectors as well as strengthening infrastructure and utility development in rural areas.

Apart from that, he said the state government would ensure the state’s economy continues to run and function.

“The state government will also focus on the healthcare sector and put emphasis on improving the quality of education, human capital, information and communication technology facilities as well as providing more affordable housing.

“The state government is also committed to reducing poverty, increasing employment opportunities and the level of safety and public order in the state as well as providing a better quality of life to the people,” he said in his speech during the opening of the 16th State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Juhar said in order to revive the economy and ensure the survival of economic sectors that were badly hit by the pandemic, the state government is striving to implement high-impact projects encompassing various sectors.

As such, he said high-impact projects such as the Pan Borneo Highway, Sepanggar Bay Container Port Expansion, Upper Padas Hydro Power, and construction of Jalan Kalabakan/ Serudong-Semanggaris would continue to be implemented.

“The State Government will continue to give priority to the development of infrastructure and utilities in rural areas including by improving road and transport networks as well as providing treated water and electricity supply,” he added.

On the state’s tourism, Juhar said the government should formulate a holistic recovery plan for the sector once Sabah is free of Covid-19. — Bernama