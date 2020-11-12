Sabah: Private Covid-19 aid contributions in state now need to go through district authorities

Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that all non-governmental organisations, private companies and individuals have to comply with the current SOP, which includes getting special approval to enter the state first before aid can be given. — Borneo Post Online pic

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 12 — All contributions and aid for Covid-19 victims in Sabah have to go through an updated standard operating procedure now that requires between three to seven days’ notice and approval.

A statement from the State’s spokesman on Covid-19 affairs Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that all non-governmental organisations, private companies and individuals have to comply with the current SOP, which includes getting special approval to enter the state first before aid can be given.

“For those in Sabah, three days’ notice should be served to the deputy state secretaries’ office before contributions and aid are to be delivered while those coming from outside the state need seven days’ notice.

“It is necessary for contributors and individuals from outside Sabah or non-Sabahans to get special approval to enter the state,” he said in a statement here.

The special approval can be applied online on the Internal Affairs and Research Office in the Chief Minister’s Department.

According to the updated SOP, the deputy state secretaries’ office will coordinate the information with the respective district disaster operations control centre for co-op implementation with the General Welfare Services department in the respective district.

The distribution of assistant and aide to targeted groups must be accompanies by the district’s disaster operations control centre’s personnel comprising of either police, volunteer corps (RELA), welfare office or a civil defence department.

The state today saw a slight increase in Covid-19 cases from 259 yesterday to 319 today. There are currently 2,990 active cases out of the 21,767 total cases.

Sabah has the highest number of Covid-19 cases since the third wave in the country which began after the State polls in September.