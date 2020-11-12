NEAC: Malaysia’s development strategy, economic activities should be restructured

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin attends The Ministry of Higher Education-Career Advancement Programme Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) at University Kebangsaan Malaysia in Bangi September 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The nation’s development strategy and efforts to reinvigorate the domestic economic activities should be reviewed to ensure the expeditious implementation of high-impact projects in these challenging times, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

According to a statement by the National Economic Action Council (NEAC) today, the council said the government is aware that the implementation of the Targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) which has continued in several states and territories has affected economic activities.

“Therefore, the government’s development expenditure should prioritise investments with high multiplier effects and offers the best support to economic recovery,” it said.

The NEAC said as such, the existing procurement procedures need to be reviewed in terms of suitability to enable the implementation of high-impact projects according to schedule.

The council had met via a video conference chaired by Muhyiddin yesterday to listen to a presentation on “Federal Government Development Project Expenditure Performance 2020” by the Prime Minister’s Department’s Economic Planning Unit.

During the meeting, the NEAC noted that the Covid-19 pandemic caused a significant decline in household spending, private sector investment and international trade.

As of November 8, 2020, the government has spent 80.62 per cent of the Federal government’s allocation for development for 2020, amounting to RM64.96 billion.

“The allocation for development expenditure for 2020 is higher than in 2019 due to the implementation of economic stimulus projects and other measures undertaken to accelerate development, as well as the implementation of small-scale projects under the stimulus packages,” the NEAC said.

It added that all ministries have been asked to commence procurement plans announced in Budget 2021 as soon as possible to ensure that the projects can be implemented immediately.

The NEAC said the government has set up the Facilitation Committee chaired by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali to monitor the implementation of development projects and help facilitate relevant processes in mid-July this year.

To-date, the committee has made several important decisions, including ensuring that all government departments / agencies act as enablers and that existing regulations do not impede work processes.

Additionally, the completion of projects has become a key performance indicator for the ministries’ secretary-general and service chiefs. — Bernama