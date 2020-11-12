MCO: No go for online application of Malaysian citizenship, says deputy home minister

Deputy Home Minister Jonathan Yasin said applicants were required to appear at the National Registration Department (NRD) office to submit their application and sign their form before the Registrar of Citizenship. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Citizenship application cannot be made online even during the movement control order (MCO) period, which is in accordance with the Citizenship Rules 1964, said Deputy Home Minister Jonathan Yasin.

He said applicants were required to appear at the National Registration Department (NRD) office to submit their application and sign their form before the Registrar of Citizenship.

“Before coming to NRD office, applicants must fulfil the appointment application requirement and review the conditions in the application form so as to allow the matter to be carried out smoothly and properly and also comply with the Health Ministry’s standard operating procedure (SOP),” he said at the Special Chamber session of the Dewan Rakyat sitting here today.

He said this in response to a question from Charles Anthony Santiago (PH-Klang) on whether the Home Ministry plans to use online method for citizenship application following the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jonathan said the ministry always took immediate action on all citizenship applications including those received during the MCO since March 18.

“Besides that, enquiries for application status can be made via phone call or email as usual,” he said.

On SOP improvement for citizenship application under Article 15A of the Federal Constitution, Jonathan said it has been implemented with shorter processing period for complete applications received starting from this year.

“For citizenship application under other articles of the Federal Constitution, the facts and supporting documents will be reviewed case by case according to turn before the decision is made,” he said. — Bernama