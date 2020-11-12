Man held for strangling, hitting cop in Petaling Jaya

Nik Ezanee said the suspect has been remanded for four days and the case would be investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for intentionally causing injury by using a weapon or other dangerous object. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — A local man has been arrested for allegedly injuring a police personnel by strangling and hitting him with a piece of wood in Petaling Jaya yesterday.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said that in the 5pm incident, a team of police from the mobile patrol vehicle branch of the PJ headquarters rushed to the Sungai Way Impian Baiduri block upon receiving a report that a 49-year-old man was running amok and hitting a woman, believed to be his wife.

When police arrived at the scene, the man used foul words on them.

“A struggle ensued when the man acted aggressively by attacking and strangling the police personnel, who suffered light injuries,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Ezanee said the suspect has been remanded for four days and the case would be investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for intentionally causing injury by using a weapon or other dangerous object. — Bernama