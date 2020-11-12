Ismail Sabri: Police tracking 400 who escaped EMCO in Medan 88, Sepang

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks at a press conference on the development of the recovery movement control order at the Ministry of Defence in Kuala Lumpur, October 19, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The police are actively tracking the 400 missing residents of Medan 88, Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi in Sepang who did not return to their homes upon hearing of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) imposed there yesterday.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this time around tracking these individuals was easier as they are being assisted by their employers.

As such, he cautioned these employers that they will also be prosecuted if they aid in their escape.

“This situation is similar to what happened in Selangor Mansion. At the time many foreigners escaped and eventually were caught.

“This time around I’m told several employers of these missing persons had rented buses to take them away from the area. Because of this it is easier for us to track them down as we will be hunting these employers as well.

“When we find them, they will be prosecuted as well,” he said during his daily security briefing.

Yesterday, an EMCO was called for Medan 88 in Sepang that will last until November 25. It will affect 88 shop houses, 284 households and 800 residents.

Earlier today, Sepang Disaster Management Committee alerted the police that 400 out of the 800 residents had not returned home after hearing the area was barb-wired and cordoned off by authorities.

The committee’s chairman Mohamad Zain A Hamid said they realised the residents were missing after talking with other residents in the area who alerted them of friends and family members who did not return home.