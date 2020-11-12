Ismail Sabri: EMCO in Kudat’s three villages extended for another two weeks

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob spoke at a press conference at Wisma Pertahanan, Ministry of Defence, November 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) implemented in three localities within Kudat, Sabah, which was supposed to end today has been extended for a further two weeks, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

The Senior Minister said the affected localities — Kg Pangaraban, Kg Tanjung Kapor, and Kg Landung Ayang — will remain under EMCO for an additional two weeks beginning tomorrow until November 26 as there are still active Covid-19 cases within the three communities.

“Up to November 11, the Ministry of Health has conducted a total of 14,096 tests on residents of this areas and there are still active cases showing up,” he said during the live broadcast of daily non-health press conference.

He said Kg Landung Ayang has the most with 54 currently active Covid-19 cases, Kg Pangaraban with 21 active cases and 10 more in Kg Tanjung Kapor.

Ismail added how a great number of test results conducted on residents there are also still pending, leading the Health Ministry to advice for an extension to the EMCO.

The entire state of Sabah has been under the CMCO since October 13 after Covid-19 infections increased rapidly following the snap elections which ended on September 26.

However, EMCOs were then enforced in several pockets of localities within the state following a spike in infections within the community.